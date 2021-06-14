UK PM Johnson to delay lifting Covid-19 restrictions

London [UK], June 14 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday is expected to delay lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on June 21 as planned.



Johnson told British media from the G7 summit in Cornwall on Sunday that the government "is looking at the data", reported euronews.

"The roadmap was always cautious but irreversible and in order to have an irreversible roadmap, we've got to be cautious," he added.

England's four-step easing programme planned for all remaining restrictions on businesses -- including pubs, restaurants and nightclubs --and on large events and performances -- including weddings and funerals -- is expected to be lifted on June 21.

The UK has experienced a surge of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, blamed on the spread of the Delta variant.

Nearly 7,500 new infections were recorded on Sunday across the UK, bringing the weekly tally to more than 50,000 -- a near 50 per cent rise on the previous week, reported euronews.

This is despite the country having one of the highest vaccination rates in the world with 78.9 per cent of the adult population having received at least one dose and more than 56 per cent now fully inoculated.

British health authorities say that the Delta variant is up to 60 per cent more transmissible than the original strain and now represents over 90 per cent of new cases in the UK.

They also stressed last week that although vaccination prevents the risk of severe disease, it does not eliminate it completely or prevent transmission, reported euronews. (ANI)

