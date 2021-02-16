UK PM says charges against Aung San Suu Kyi fabricated, clear violation of human rights

London [UK], February 16 (ANI): United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday termed the new charges filed against former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi by the police as "fabricated" and "a clear violation of human rights".



According to The Myanmar Times, Myanmar police filed an additional charge against Daw Aung San Suu Kyi during proceedings at the Zabuthiri Township Courthouse on February 16, said her lawyer.

"New charges against Aung San Suu Kyi fabricated by the Myanmar military are a clear violation of her human rights," Johnson wrote in a tweet.

"We stand with the people of Myanmar and will ensure those responsible for this coup are held to account," he added.

U Khin Maung Zaw, the defendant's attorney, said the state counsellor was initially charged with violations against the country's import/export laws but she now faces an additional charge under Section 25 of the Natural Disaster Management Law, Myanmar Times reported further.

Suu Kyi was detained for the illegal importation and use of radio communication devices on February 3. These are restricted gadgets in Myanmar and require clearance from military-related agencies before the acquisition.

President U Win Myint, meanwhile, was detained after being charged under the same section of the Natural Disaster Management Law for breaching campaign guidelines and COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

