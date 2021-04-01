UK police officer convicted of involvement in Neo-Nazi terrorist organisation

London [UK], April 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Benjamin Hannam, a Metropolitan Police constable, has become the first law enforcement officer in the UK to be convicted of belonging to a far-right terrorist group, after a London court found him guilty of being a recruiter for a banned neo-Nazi organisation, domestic media outlets said on Thursday.



Hannam, from north London, was found guilty by an Old Bailey jury of being a member of National Action, a far-right group that the UK government has designated as a terrorist organization, the Sky News broadcaster said.

The 22-year-old reportedly joined the Metropolitan Police in 2018, and after his arrest last year, detectives discovered a selfie that included a superimposed Hitler-style mustache, the broadcaster said.

Investigators also found a copy of far-right Norwegian extremist Anders Breivik's manifesto on his personal devices. Breivik murdered 77 people during a coordinated bomb and gun attack in Norway back in 2011.

National Action is a far-right neo-Nazi terrorist organization that was founded in 2013. The group was added to the UK government's list of terrorist organizations back in 2016. (ANI/Sputnik)

