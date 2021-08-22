UK Prime Minister, UN Chief discuss situation in Afghanistan

London [UK], August 23 (ANI): Ahead of the G7 leaders' meeting on Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a telephone conversation with UN chief Antonio Guterres and discussed ongoing developments unfolding in Afghanistan.



"The Prime Minister spoke to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres again today about the situation in Afghanistan. He stressed that the UN must be central to both the humanitarian response to the situation in Afghanistan and international negotiations over the future of the country, and pledged the UK's support in that effort," Johnson's office said in a statement on Sunday.

Johnson stressed that the UN must be central to both the humanitarian response to the situation in Afghanistan and international negotiations over the future of the country, and pledged the UK's support in that effort.

The Secretary-General updated about the concerning situation on the ground and the challenges faced by humanitarian workers. They agreed that securing the progress made in the last 20 years on the development and civil society was vital, and the international community must ensure the rights of women, girls and ethnic minorities are protected.

Separately, Johnson also spoke to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the crisis in Afghanistan. They discussed the importance of the international community working together to stabilise the situation and support Afghans in the country and in the region.

Earlier today, UK prime minister informed that the leaders of G7 countries will have urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan on August 24.

"I will convene G7 leaders on Tuesday for urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan. It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Later on Sunday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the participation of US President Joe Biden in the virtual meeting. She said that the talks will revolve around the evacuation of US citizens and "vulnerable" Afghans and humanitarian assistance for refugees. (ANI)

