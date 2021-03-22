UK protesters clash with police over crime bill

On Sunday, thousands of people gathered in Bristol, a city in western England, for the "Kill the Bill" demonstration against the government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, reports Xinhua news agency reported.

London, March 22 (IANS) British demonstrators clashed with police over a bill that will give the latter more powers to deal with non-violent demonstrations in the UK .

Officers have suffered suspected broken bones as violent scenes unfolded in Bristol city centre, according to a BBC report.

Demonstrators scaled the police station, threw fireworks into the crowd and daubed graffiti on the walls.

At least one police van was set on fire, said the report.

"Officers are continuing to deal with a smaller number of protesters in Bridewell Street," a police spokesman said.

"They've had projectiles thrown at them, including a firework, and have been verbally abused," said the spokesman.

"This is unacceptable behaviour and those responsible for offenses will be identified and brought to justice."

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill would give the police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed to be too noisy or a nuisance.

Those convicted under the bill could face a fine or jail.

Mass gatherings are currently banned under coronavirus legislation.

On Saturday, at least 36 people were arrested during anti-lockdown protests in London.

