UK records 2,297 new coronavirus cases

London [UK], April 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 2,297 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,359,388, according to official figures released Sunday.



The country also reported another 10 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 126,836. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 31.5 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to official figures.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil his plan on Monday for trials of vaccine certificates as the country edges toward normality, local media reported Sunday.

Football cup finals, the World Snooker Championship, a comedy club, and a cinema will be used to test vaccine passports over the next few weeks, according to The Guardian newspaper.

The system being piloted will take into consideration whether someone has had a vaccination, a recent negative test, or natural immunity after a positive test in the last six months, said the newspaper.

On Feb. 22, Johnson announced his roadmap exiting the lockdown, the third of its kind since the start of the pandemic. The four-step plan is expected to see all legal restrictions in England being removed by mid-June.

Experts have warned Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants and the third wave of a pandemic on the European continent.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

