UK records another 1,649 coronavirus cases, 1 death

London [UK], May 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Britain on Monday reported 1,649 new COVID-19 infections and one new death within 28 days of a positive test.



Monday is a public holiday, which has in the past affected the numbers reported. The death toll from the disease in Britain now stands at 127,539.

Meanwhile, some 50 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been given to people across Britain, the government said.

The new development came as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there is a "good chance" the one-meter plus rule for social distancing can be ditched next month.

But he also said that the move would be dependent on the data, and "we can't say it categorically yet".

With the vaccine rollout moving fast, Johnson once again called upon British people to come forward and get their jabs when asked to do so.

The British government is easing its COVID-19 restrictions step by step. Its roadmap shows that all legal limits on social contact could be remove on June 21.

The ban on foreign holidays is expected to be lifted for people in England from May 17 as part of the next easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants, particularly those first emerged in South Africa, Brazil and India, and the third wave of pandemic on the European continent.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

