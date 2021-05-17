UK records another 1,979 coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

London [UK], May 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 1,979 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,452,756, according to official figures released Monday.



The country also reported another five coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,684. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as the lockdown further eased on Monday across Britain despite concerns over risks posed by coronavirus variants, especially the one first detected in India.

Also on Monday, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in giving lawmakers an update on the country's latest coronavirus situation that Britain has been engaged in a race between the virus and the vaccine and as a nation, "we've taken huge steps forward," he said.

While there can be "further careful progress" taken today, with the easing of restriction, "we must all stay vigilant," he said.

There are fewer than 1,000 people in hospital with COVID at the moment and on average there are nine deaths a day, he added.

From Monday, pubs, bars and restaurants in England are permitted to open indoors, while indoor entertainment resumed, including cinemas, museums and children's play areas. (ANI/Xinhua)

