UK records another 2,396 coronavirus cases, 22 deaths

The country also reported another 22 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,327. These figures released on Wednesday only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.

London, April 22 (IANS) Another 2,396 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,395,703, according to official figures.

More than 33.1 million people have been given the first coronavirus vaccine jab, according to the latest official figures.

Earlier Wednesday, a government advisory scientist warned that Britain is likely to see a "summer surge" in coronavirus cases as many adults are not immunized.

Prof. Adam Finn of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), an independent expert advisory committee that advises Britain's health departments on immunization, said modelling shows coronavirus cases will rise in the summer as lockdown is relaxed.

"The models that we've seen on JCVI clearly point to a summer surge in cases as the lockdown is relaxed, because there are still many people in the adult population who've not been immunized," he told the BBC.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that as Britain continues to make progress in the fight against coronavirus, "we cannot delude ourselves" that the virus has gone away.

He noted that the majority of scientific experts are of the view that there will be another wave at some stage this year and Britons must learn to live with the virus.

However, he said there was nothing in scientific data to suggest Britain would have to deviate from the roadmap out of lockdown.

In England, all shops reopened from April 12 as lockdown eases, along with hairdressers, beauty salons and other close-contact services. Restaurants and pubs were allowed to serve food and alcohol to customers sitting outdoors. Meanwhile, gyms, spas, zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centres can all open.

On May 17, restaurants and pubs are supposed be allowed to resume indoor service and see most rules on gathering outdoors lifted.

The British government's four-step plan is expected to see all legal restrictions in England being removed by mid-June.

--IANS

int/