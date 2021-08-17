UK records another 28,438 coronavirus cases

The country also reported another 26 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,979. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua reported.

London, Aug 17 (IANS) Another 28,438 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,295,613, according to official figures released on Monday.

Nearly 90 per cent of the adults in Britain have received a Covid-19 vaccine, while 77 per cent have had the second jab, according to the latest figures.

More of the country's leading businesses from a variety of industries have pledged their support for Britain's Covid-19 vaccination program by offering incentives to vaccinated customers.

Asda, lastminute.com, National Express, FREE NOW taxis and Better leisure centers will be offering discounts to people who get a Covid-19 vaccine, joining the national effort to protect the country as it continues its cautious return to normality, according to a statement released Monday by the government.

The companies will be joining companies like Uber, Bolt and Deliveroo, which committed last month to backing the vaccination program by providing exclusive offers to those who have received a jab.

