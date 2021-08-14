UK records another 29,520 coronavirus cases

London [UK], August 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 29,520 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,241,011, according to official figures released Saturday.



The country also reported another 93 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,894. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

England lifted almost all its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19. Nearly 90 per cent of the adults in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 76 per cent of adults have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

Meanwhile, British holidaymakers will benefit from cheaper travel testing packages, with the price of some tests to fall by a fifth from Saturday.

The cost of NHS (National Health Service) Test and Trace tests for international arrivals will now be reduced from 88 pounds (around 122 US dollars) to 68 pounds (around 94 US dollars) for green or fully vaccinated amber arrivals, and from 170 pounds (236 US dollars) to 136 pounds (189 US dollars) for two tests for amber arrivals who are not fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

This is the second time pricing of NHS tests has been reduced, following a review in May.

"I am pleased to announce that with immediate effect we're slashing the price of day 2 and 8 tests from NHS Test and Trace by a fifth - this will benefit people right across the UK. And I look forward to reviewing initial advice from the Competition and Markets Authority over the coming days," said Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid in a statement.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

