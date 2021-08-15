UK records another 29,520 coronavirus cases

London, Aug 15 (IANS) Another 29,520 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,241,011, according to official figures released on Saturday.

The country also reported another 93 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,894. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.