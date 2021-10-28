UK records another 39,842 new coronavirus cases

London [UK], October 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 39,842 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,936,155, according to official figures released Thursday.



The country also reported a further 165 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 140,206. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 8,801 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

The latest data came amid media reports that the remaining seven countries on the British government's travel red list are expected to be removed, meaning there will no longer be a requirement for hotel quarantine for arrivals to the country.

However, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the red list category and mandatory hotel quarantine was not being scrapped entirely and would be reviewed every three weeks.

Meanwhile, the level of hospital admissions stood at 8.4 per 100,000 people in the week to Oct. 24, according to the UK Health Security Agency (HSA).

It is the highest rate of admission since the week to Feb. 21.

Britain has lifted most COVID restrictions due to the progress of its vaccine roll-out.

More than 86 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 79 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

