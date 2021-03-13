UK records another 5,534 coronavirus cases, 121 deaths

The country also reported another 121 coronavirus-related fatalities, raising the national death toll to 125,464. These figures only include people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, the Xinhua news agency reported.

London, March 14 (IANS) Another 5,534 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,253,820, according to official figures released on Saturday.

Meanwhile, more than 23.6 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that some 50,000 businesses have signed up for the government's free workplace Covid-19 tests, which the government said is a vital step toward restoring normal life following the pandemic.

The latest development came as the coronavirus infection rate in England has fallen to the lowest level since late September, data from Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed Friday. One in 270 people were infected in the week ending March 6, down from one in 220 in the previous week.

On February 22, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his long-anticipated "roadmap" exiting the lockdown. The March 8 reopening of schools 8 was the first part of the four-step plan which is expected to see all legal restrictions in England being removed by mid-June.

Other parts of Britain, including Wales and Scotland have also unveiled plans to ease the restrictions.

Experts have warned Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants and the risks of the public breaching restriction rules.

