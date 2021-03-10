UK records another 5,926 coronavirus cases, 190 deaths

London [UK], March 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 5,926 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,234,924, according to official figures released Wednesday.



The country also reported another 190 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 124,987. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Earlier Wednesday, British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi warned against the misinformation that coronavirus vaccines may impact fertility, which has caused some women to become hesitant about having the jab.

"Some of the focus groups and polling evidence suggests much of the hesitancy is around issues around fertility," Zahawi told the Women and Equalities Committee of the British parliament.

"Some of the anti-vax messages, which are clearly directed at both young men and women around fertility, are false, but proving to be sadly quite potent," he said.

Zahawi made the remarks as more than 22.8 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine. (ANI/Xinhua)