UK records fresh 36,060 Covid cases as travel restrictions further lifted

London, Oct 9 (IANS) Another 36,060 people in the UK have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,081,300, according to official figures released Friday.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 137,541. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 6,763 patients in hospital with Covid-19.

The data came as the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office is lifting restrictive Covid travel advice for a further 51 countries and territories.

Destinations that are having the "all but essential travel" advice lifted include former amber list nations.

With the advice lifted, people will be able to get travel insurance again for those countries as most insurers use it as a reference point to exclude cover.

The number of countries on the travel red list has been slashed to just seven on Thursday. The destinations that remain on the red list are Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and Dominican Republic.

More than 85 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 78 per cent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

--IANS

int/shs