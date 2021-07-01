UK records highest daily rise of COVID-19 cases since late January

London [UK], July 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Britain has reported another 27,989 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the highest since the end of January, according to official figures released Thursday.



The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4,828,463.

The country also recorded another 22 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 128,162. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The British government is set to reveal in the next few days the details of plans for both allowing those who have received two vaccine doses to visit amber list countries without having to quarantine on their return and lockdown easing later this month. (ANI/Xinhua)

