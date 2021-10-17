UK records more than 40,000 Covid cases for fifth day in a row

It brought the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,449,165, Xinhua news agency reported.

London, Oct 18 (IANS) Another 45,140 people in the UK have tested positive for Covid-19 as the country recorded more than 40,000 coronavirus cases on the fifth consecutive day, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also reported a further 57 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 138,584. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 7,086 patients in hospital with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that the overall surge in cases means that one in 60 people in the England have had Covid in the week ending October 9, compared to one in 45 in Wales, one in 80 in Scotland and one in 120 in Northern Ireland.

According to the ONS, about 1 million people across the UK had Covid-19 in the latest week, as infections rose across England and Wales, but fell in Scotland.

"The latest ONS survey of coronavirus infections shows a worsening picture of infection across most of the UK. While vaccines appear to have dulled the impact of infections on hospitalisation and deaths, the latest data show that infection rates are soaring," said Dr Simon Clarke, associate professor in Cellular Microbiology, University of Reading.

More than 85 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 78 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

