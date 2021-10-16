UK records more than 40,000 COVID cases for fourth day in a row

London [UK], October 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 43,423 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19 as the country recorded more than 40,000 COVID cases on the fourth consecutive day, according to official figures released Saturday.



It brought the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,404,469.

The country also reported a further 148 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 138,527. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 7,086 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

COVID-related deaths, infections and hospitalizations have all been on the rise over the last week as Britain starts to head into the winter months.

The latest data came as National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace estimated that 400,000 coronavirus test samples were processed through the Immensa Health Clinic lab in Wolverhampton and an estimated 43,000 people may have been given incorrect results between Sept. 8 and Oct. 12.

An investigation was launched into reports of people receiving negative PCR test results after they had previously tested positive on a lateral flow device.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said most were in southwestern England.

More than 85 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 78 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

