UK records over 40K Covid cases for third day in a row

It brought the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,361,651. The country's coronavirus-related death toll rose by 145 to a total of 138,379. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.

London, Oct 16 (IANS) Another 44,932 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19 as the country recorded more than 40,000 Covid-19 cases on the third successive day, according to official figures released on Friday.

There are currently 7,086 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

The data came as National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace estimated that 400,000 coronavirus test samples were processed through the Immensa Health Clinic lab in Wolverhampton and an estimated 43,000 people may have been given incorrect results between September 8 and October 12.

An investigation was launched into reports of people receiving negative PCR test results after they had previously tested positive on a lateral flow device.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said most were in the South West of England.

More than 85 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first vaccine dose, and over 78 percent have received both, the latest figures showed.

