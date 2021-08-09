UK reports another 25,161 coronavirus cases

London [UK], August 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Britain has reported another 25,161 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,094,243, according to official figures released Monday.



The country also recorded another 37 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,357. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Nearly 90 percent of the adults in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine, while almost 75 percent have had their second jab, according to the latest figures.

Vaccine hesitancy among the young has fallen, as a survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) looking at attitudes toward the jab between June 13 and July 18 showed that hesitancy in those aged 16-17 has decreased from 14 percent to 11 percent.

Among those aged 18 to 21, hesitancy went down to five percent from nine percent and there was also a slight drop for those aged 22-25 from 10 percent to nine percent, according to the survey.

Despite the fall in numbers, Londoners remained the most vaccine hesitant among the regions of Britain.

At the end of June 2021, one in nine (11 percent) adults aged 50 years and over in London had not received a coronavirus vaccine, twice the rate of any other English region, according to the ONS.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

