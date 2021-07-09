UK reports another 32,551 coronavirus cases

The country's coronavirus-related death toll rose by 35 to 128,336. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, the Xinhua news agency reported.

London, July 9 (IANS) Britain has reported another 32,551 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total in the country to 5,022,893, according to official figures released Thursday.

More than 45.6 million people in Britain have received the first Covid-19 vaccine jab and over 34.1 million people have received two doses, the official figures showed.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced Thursday that fully vaccinated British residents arriving in England from amber travel list destinations will no longer have to quarantine from July 19.

Shapps said in the House of Commons, the lower house of the British parliament, that British residents who have received two vaccine doses and those aged under 18 will not need to quarantine when they return to England from a place on the amber list.

For the time being, individuals returning from the British government's amber or red list destinations, regardless of vaccine status, must isolate for 10 days.

All of these rule changes still need to be confirmed on July 12 by the government after its review of the latest data.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that most Covid-19 restrictions are set to end on July 19 as part of the final step of England's roadmap out of the lockdown. This will also be confirmed on July 12.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

