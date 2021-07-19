UK reports another 39,950 coronavirus cases as restrictions eased

The country also recorded another 19 coronavirus-related deaths, with the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now standing at 128,727. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, the Xinhua news agency reported.

London, July 20 (IANS) Britain has reported another 39,950 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,473,477, according to official figures released on Monday.

Monday is being described by the British government as Freedom Day when almost all legal restrictions on social contact have been removed.

The detailed arrangement of the final step out of lockdown includes: no more limits on social contact to allow people to gather in groups of any size; removal of the "one meter-plus" rule in almost all settings, except for specific places such as airports; no capacity caps on large scale events; and people are no longer required to work from home, among other changes. Face coverings will be recommended in some spaces, but not required by law.

In a statement, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasized the need to remain cautious as restrictions were lifted.

He also called for all adults who have not yet received their first or second vaccine dose to come forward and have the jabs.

All over 18s are now able to book a vaccine, and nearly 60 per cent of under 25s have received at least one dose. Young adults can be key drivers of transmission and are urged to come forward for both doses, according to the statement.

