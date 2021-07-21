UK reports another 44,104 coronavirus cases

London [UK], July 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Britain has reported another 44,104 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,563,006, according to official figures released Wednesday.



The country also recorded another 73 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now standing at 128,896. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has had to self-isolate after one of his children tested positive for COVID-19.

The news came two hours after the Labour leader attended the Commons, the lower house of the British Parliament, for PMQs (Prime Minister's Questions), during which

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke virtually from his own period of self-isolation at his Chequers country residence. (ANI/Xinhua)