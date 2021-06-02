UK reports zero daily coronavirus deaths since last March

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain remains at 127,782. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

London, June 2 (IANS) Britain reported zero daily coronavirus-related deaths for the first time since March last year, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

Another 3,165 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,490,438, according to the official figures, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier Tuesday, a scientist advising the British government said the progress of Britain's vaccination program does not mean that the fight against coronavirus is over.

Professor Adam Finn from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which advises the government on vaccine priority, said the country remains vulnerable as large numbers of people remain unvaccinated.

More than 39.4 million people, about three-quarters of adults in Britain, have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

"The idea that somehow the job is done is wrong -- we've still got a lot of people out there who have neither had this virus infection nor yet been immunized and that's why we're in a vulnerable position right now," he told the BBC.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced Tuesday that the easing of restrictions will be delayed in much of Scotland, which will remain in Level Two restrictions amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus variant first detected in India.

Experts have warned that coronavirus may continue to evolve for years to come, and eventually it is likely current vaccines will fail to protect against transmission, infection, or even against disease caused by newer variants.

