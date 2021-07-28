UK scraps quarantine for vaccinated EU, US travellers

London [UK], July 29 (ANI): Fully vaccinated people from the United States and European Union will be allowed to travel to England without having to quarantine on arrival, the UK government said.



"We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends," Transport Minister Grant Shapps said in a series of tweets on Wednesday (local time).

The policy will come into force from 4.00 am (0300 GMT) August 2.

"From 2nd August at 4 am people from these countries will be able to come to England from an amber country without having to quarantine if they're fully vaxxed," he said.

Travellers fully jabbed with a vaccine approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency will be able to travel from any country on the British government's "amber" traffic light list without having to self-isolate at home for 10 days.

"The changes will apply to fully vaxxed people with an FDA or EMA vaccine - they'll still need to do the usual pre-departure test before arrival and take a PCR test on day 2 of returning to England," he added.

The UK government also confirmed the restart of international cruises.

Britain is in the midst of another wave of the coronavirus due to the Delta variant, although case numbers have dropped over the past week. On Tuesday, Britain reported 23,511 coronavirus cases, while 131 deaths have also been reported, which is the highest number of daily deaths since March 17. (ANI)

