UK to fund study on 3rd dose of Covid-19 vaccine

London, March 4 (IANS) The British government will fund what it believes to be the world's first study assessing the effectiveness of a third dose of vaccine to combat Covid-19, the UK Budget revealed on Wednesday.

The government is committing 22 million pounds ($30.70 million) to studies that test the effectiveness of a combination of different Covid-19 vaccines. This will also fund the world's first study assessing the effectiveness of a third dose of vaccine to improve the response against current and future variants of Covid-19, according to the Budget.