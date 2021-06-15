UK to investigate Apple, Google's 'effective duopoly'

Alongside its existing examination of Apple over the App Store, the CMA has begun investigating whether the dominant iOS and Android platforms represent unfair competition, AppleInsider reported on Tuesday.

London, June 15 (IANS) The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced that it will examine if Apple and Google constitute a duopoly on mobile devices given their control over app stores.

"Apple and Google control the major gateways through which people download apps or browse the web on their mobiles -- whether they want to shop, play games, stream music or watch TV," CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli was quoted as saying.

"We're looking into whether this could be creating problems for consumers and the businesses that want to reach people through their phones," he said.

Referring to the existing App Store investigation, he added that the CMA had "already uncovered some worrying trends," and that, "consumers and businesses could be harmed if they go unchecked."

This new study would in theory have come under the aegis of the UK's newly formed Big Tech regulator. However, the Digital Markets Unit will have no authority until new legislation empowers it in 2022.

The CMA is calling for users or businesses to contribute to its study and emphasizes that it is soliciting the views of developers in particular. The closing date for submissions is July 26.

--IANS

vc/vd