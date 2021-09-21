UK-US relations based on shared priorities, alliances around world, says VP Harris

"The relationship between our two countries is a long and enduring one, one that we value, based on shared priorities and based on, as we know, what is increasingly evident about partnerships and alliances around the world," read Vice President's Ceremonial Office statement.She said that US-UK is interconnected and interdependent in many ways."We are indeed interconnected and interdependent in so many ways, and in many ways more than ever before, be that as it relates to our shared priorities around how we will address global health, and not only about this COVID-19 pandemic, but pandemic preparedness - meaning, being prepared by working together, collaborating for what inevitably and sadly will be pandemics in the future," said Harris.Harris also said that both countries should continue to work together to uphold and protect democratic principles and values around the globe."And, of course, we must work and continue to work together to uphold and protect democratic principles and values around the globe. And we look forward to that continuing relationship and our relationship in the transatlantic as partners, longstanding and well into the future," added Harris.Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was on his way to the White House for the bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden."On the way to the @WhiteHouse!" tweeted Johnson.This is his first visit to the White House since Biden became US president.The visit comes ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November."We're very grateful, Madam Vice President. It's a great honour and privilege for me to be here to meet you for the first time. I've heard a lot about you, but it's fantastic to be here," said Johnson.He also thanked the US government for cooperating now at a higher and more intense level referring to the Kabul airlift."And I want to thank the -- the US government -- your government -- for many ways in which we are cooperating now at, I think, a higher and more intense level than at any time I can remember. I want to -- I want to single out the amazing work, the brave work of the U.S. military in helping the Kabul airlift. We could not have done that without U.S. leadership, and I'm grateful for that," said Johnson.He also thanked the US for allowing British citizens to visit the country after getting both jabs of COVID-19 vaccines."I want to thank also the U.S. government for what they've done -- what you've done in allowing us Brits to come to -- to the United States with two -- with two jabs. That's great. That's a great improvement on the previous arrangements. And thank you for all your hard work on that," said Johnson.Talking about trade relations between the two countries, Johnson said, "We are seeing a great deal of progress. The ban on beef -- your curious ban on British beef has been removed, which is a wonderful thing, and -- as well as the tariffs on Scotch whiskey. But -- and there's a great deal of progress we want to make in that, and that I hope that we can make. "He also thanked Biden for reassuring the world that America is committed to helping the world to tackle climate change."I thank the US government for the -- and President Joe Biden for the steps you've taken to reassure the world that America is committed to helping the world to tackle climate change," said Johnson. (ANI)