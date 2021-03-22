U'khand CM courts controversy with yet another faux pas

Addressing an event, Rawat said: "The government gave five kg of ration per person to every household, which means a family of two member gets 10 kilogram of ration, while those with 20 received a quintal (100 kilograms) of ration. But then they get jealous of each other that one got only 10 kilograms for two and another family got a quintal for 20 members. When there was time you only gave birth to two. Why not 20?"

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat advised people to procreate more if they wished to get more rations.

Since the outbreak of pandemic, the union government has been distributing five kilograms of food grains and one kilogram of pulses per person per household.

In the same event praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for handling the pandemic well, Rawat said that America ruled India for 200 years.

"Who knows what would have happened to India had anyone else been the prime minister instead of Narendra Modi during this time. We would have been in a bad state. But the Prime Minister has given us relief," Rawat said.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister said: "As compared to other countries, India is managing Covid-19 crisis better.. America, who ruled us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling during a pandemic.

"Over 375 lakh people died in the US. In Italy, having the best health facility in the world, over 50 lakh people have died and heading for another lockdown."

Once again, Rawat was trolled on social media for his comment.

"Just another BJP leader reminding us about the value of quality education," the Congress party official Twitter handle said.

Samajwadi Party leader Juhie Singh said: "America colonised India for 200 years? When?".

Rawat, who assumed office on March 10, was criticized for his ripped jeans comment and trolled on social media. Girls and women from all age groups flooded social media with pictures of them wearing ripped jeans.

The BJP leader also faced criticism for comparing Prime Minister Modi with Lord Ram.

--IANS

ssb/in