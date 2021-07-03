U'khand CM-elect aware of people's problems, will fulfil his responsibilities well, says his wife Geeta Dhami

Pushkar Singh Dhami will be taking oath as the 11th Chief Minister of the state on Sunday at 6 pm.Speaking to ANI, Geeta Dhami said, "I would like to thank the party high command, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda. I would also like to thank the people of Khatima who elected my husband as the MLA twice from this area. Looking at his abilities, the party high command has given him this responsibility. I would also like to assure you that he will fulfil all his responsibilities towards the state and his people with sincerity. Rising above his position, he will also work beyond his responsibilities.""He came from a middle-class family and is aware of the problems of people. I believe he will fulfil his responsibilities very well," she said.She further said, "The time for assembly elections is less, but I believe that in whatever time is left, he will work hard, put in all his efforts and work for the welfare of the state.""I remember, when he became the MLA from Khatima for the first time, since then he has never looked back. As an MLA from Khatima, he has worked tirelessly for the people of his area. He has given the majority of his time to working for the welfare of the people of his constituency and discharging his duties as an elected representative," added Geeta."I'm very happy but feeling a little sad that his father is not with us to see him (Pushkar Singh Dhami) as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He worked very hard for this," said Pushkar Singh Dhami's mother Vishna Devi."My father used to say that he will become the Chief Minister. I also want to be a leader like him. I am very happy," said Pushkar Singh Dhami's younger son Prabhakar Singh Dhami.Divakar Singh Dhami, elder son of Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "I am feeling very good as my father will take oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He used to say that he will become the Chief Minister, and that has come to be true today. I want to be an IAS officer."BJP workers were seen celebrating as soon as Dhima was announced as the next chief minister of Uttarakhand.Pushkar Singh Dhami was on Saturday elected as Uttarakhand BJP legislature party leader and will be the 11th Chief Minister of the state. He will take oath as the next chief minister of the state on Sunday evening at 6 pm. Dhami will be replacing Tirath Singh Rawat as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister.The change of guard came a day after Tirat Singh Rawat resigned from the post on Friday late evening.The consensus on the Uttarakhand Chief Minister was reached after the BJP legislature party meet on Saturday afternoon in Dehradun.Dhami is the MLA from the Khatima constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district. He will be the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months."A common party worker has been given a chance to serve the state. I am thankful to the party's high command," Dhami told media persons here.Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was the central observer for the meeting of MLAs, was also present there.Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya.Tirath Singh Rawat, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal, took over as the Chief Minister on March 10 this year. To continue as the chief minister, he had to be elected to the state assembly within six months since he was not an MLA.Former Uttarakhand minister and Congress leader Navprabhat had earlier this week written to the Election Commission urging it to "clear the confusion" in the state regarding by-polls.The Congress leader quoted Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which mandates that the Election Commission fill the casual vacancies in state legislatures through bye-elections within six months from the date of occurrence of the vacancy, provided that the remainder of the term of a member in relation to a vacancy is one year or more.Tirath Singh, also an MP has become the first Chief Minister of the state who could not present himself before the assembly. (ANI)