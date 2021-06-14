U'khand CM meets Sitharaman, seeks extension in GST compensation deadline

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought the extension of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation deadline by five years.



"Today, I met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed various matters. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several development projects are underway in the state," Rawat tweeted in Hindi.

He said that the deadline for the compensation is June 2022.

"After the implementation of the GST system, Uttarakhand had to bear revenue losses. In view of this, a GST compensation was put in place. But the deadline of the compensation is June 2022...So, I requested her to extend it by five years," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that COVID-19 has an adverse impact on the financial condition of the state, adding that the Union Finance Minister has given assurance of all possible help. (ANI)

