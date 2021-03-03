U'khand CM takes stock of preparations, 150-bed hospital set up for Kumbh Mela

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 3 (ANI): After taking stock of the preparations ahead of the Kumbh in Haridwar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that life becomes successful only by the sight of saints in the Maha Kumbh.



The chief minister held meetings with senior officials here and discussed the preparations.

He visited the newly built 150-bed hospital for the devotees coming to the Mela and the state-of-the-art media centre. For devotees coming to Kumbh, a state-of-the-art 150-bed hospital has been established at Pawan Dham Bhupatwala.

According to Dr Arjun Singh Sengar, chief medical officer of the Kumbh, the hospital will have the deployment of 38 doctors, 90 staff nurses and paramedical staff.

Further, the state government has also established a media centre equipped with high-tech facilities to cater to media representatives coming from abroad for covering the grand event.

With the mission to hold a great Kumbh, Rawat directed officials to pay special attention to the cleanliness arrangements of the Mela.

"With the blessings of the saints, the divine and grand Kumbh will be organised successfully by the government. Life becomes successful only by the sight of saints in the Maha Kumbh," said the chief minister.

He also visited Sri Panchadashnam Juna Bhairav Akhada Mayadevi Temple and Sri Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhada Kankhal. The preparations are going on in full swing for Kumbh to be held from April 1 to April 30 in Haridwar.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officers in charge of the Kumbh said that those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and should have a COVID-19 negative report.

Kumbh is not only a religious pilgrimage, but one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four locations namely Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik. (ANI)