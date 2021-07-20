U'khand CM to hold meet to review situation due to rain, cloudburst

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will hold a meeting with senior officials and District Magistrates to review the situation due to torrential rain and cloudburst incidents across the state on Tuesday.



According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister Office (CMO), the meeting will be held via video conferencing, at 12 noon today.

At least three members of a family were killed and four were reported missing after a cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district early on Monday.

Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst. (ANI)

