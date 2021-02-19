U'khand glacial burst: 62 bodies recovered so far

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], February 19 (ANI): Search teams have recovered one more body following the glacial burst in Uttarakhand, which took the total number of bodies recovered to 62 so far.



Ashok Kumar Director General of Police said 62 bodies has been recovered as of Friday morning following the glacial burst in Uttarakhand.

The police had informed on Thursday that 34 bodies and one body part have been identified and DNA samples of 56 family members and 49 bodies have also been taken.

Meanwhile, the State Department Response Force (SDRF) had said on Thursday that 12 of its teams are engaged in the rescue operation for missing people from Reni village to Srinagar and the communication team is also working simultaneously for better communication in the area.

SDRF said search and rescue operations will continue for a long time due to a large amount of debris and mud stocked inside the tunnel. A water sensor warning system has been installed in the Reni village to warn for emergencies.

A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on February 7 led to massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers which damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

