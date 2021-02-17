U'khand glacier burst: 58 bodies recovered, 146 remain missing as rescue operations continue

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], February 17 (ANI): Following the Uttarakhand glacial burst catastrophe, the Uttarakhand Disaster Management Authority (UDMA) on Wednesday said that so far 58 bodies have been recovered and 146 were missing. The UDMA said rescue operations are underway.



"So far 58 bodies have been recovered. Out of these, 31 bodies have been identified. 146 are missing," said the Authority.

Meanwhile, a team of Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) reached the exact location where a lake has been formed in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. The team is opening ways for smooth discharge of lake water.

ITBP also carried out the recce and is now developing a helipad in the vicinity. Base camp is also established at Murenda. ITBP personnel are accompanied by DRDO officials.

On February 13, the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) visited the lake that has been formed near Raini village and said it is not a danger zone, said Uttarakhand Director-General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar.

Following the updates, Jharkhand Labour Minister A Muthukumar said if no information about missing persons has been received till February 19. After that, they will initiate the compensation process as per rules.

"If no information about missing persons is received till February 19, we'll initiate the compensation process as per our rules. Uttarakhand government has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh," said A Muthukumar, Labour Commissioner, Jharkhand.

"There's still no information about missing persons of Jharkhand. 3 to 4 families have given samples for DNA test. Labour Superintendents of three districts--Lohardaga, Ramgarh and Latehar--are present at Chamoli, Uttarakhand," he added.

A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand last week led to massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

