U'Khand glacier burst: Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) on Wednesday informed that the rescue operations continue at the Tapovan tunnel following glacier burst in Uttarakhand.



"ITBP and other agencies are cutting the loose ends of pipes and wires inside the Tapovan tunnel as rescue operation continues. Tunnel authorities are also assisting in marking of the tunnel inside," tweeted ITBP.

For boosting up the morale of ITBP jawans, ADG Western Command ITBP, M S Rawat visited 8th Battalion Gaucher, Uttarakhand today and appreciated the troops for rescue and relief operations.

"Shri M S Rawat, ADG Western Command ITBP visited 8th Battalion Gaucher, Uttarakhand appreciated and motivated the troops for rescue and relief operations being carried out at Tapovan, Raini and Lata villages. A basketball match was organized in which ADG also played with jawans," tweeted ITBP.

ITBP personnel also were seen carrying ration items to Long village that was cut off due to flash floods traversing through mountainous terrain in Uttarakhand today.

A meeting of all agencies including senior officials of ITBP, NDRF, Army, and local administration has been called today to decide further course of rescue operations.

A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

As many as 32 bodies have been recovered so far from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district, while 206 people including 25-35 persons stuck inside the Tapovan tunnel are missing, according to the State Government. (ANI)