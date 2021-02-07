U'khand glacier burst: River Alaknanda in Srinagar flowing below warning level

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Amid the concerns over the avalanche triggered after a glacial burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, the Central Water Commission (CWC) informed that River Alaknanda at Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal is flowing 'much below' the warning level.



"River Alaknanda at Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal, Uttrakhand is flowing much below the warning level as the impact of Glacial Lake burst is felt only up to Joshimath," tweeted the CWC.

Amrendra Kumar Sengar, IG National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said: "Since the flow of water was very fast initially, bodies are being recovered far away from the incident site. Some are trapped in deep areas and others in tunnels, so there is issue of access."

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has rescued all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near the Tapovan area following a glacier burst.

The ITBP was carrying out the rescue operation at the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to rescue trapped people. At least nine bodies have been recovered from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area, informed SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP.

"It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site out of which, 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river," he said.

Meanwhile, seven Navy diving teams are on standby for the flash flood relief operations in the state, said the Navy officials.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst.

Addressing a press conference, Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to kin of the deceased."



As it was the last day of the week (Sunday), fortunately, many workers from Uttarakhand were on week off today, he added.



Nearly 180 sheep and goats were believed to have been swept away in the flash flood, said Rawat adding five locals including three shepherds and two women who were cutting grass had lost their lives in the disaster.



"We are assuming that around 125 people are missing. The number can be higher," Rawat said. He added that the government has all the needed assistance to handle the situation for now. (ANI)

