U'khand glacier burst: Union Home Secy reviews status of artificial lake formed over Rishi Ganga

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday chaired a high-level meeting here to discuss further course of action on the lake created after flash floods in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, said sources.



The meeting was attended by SS Deswal, Director General (DG), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), SN Pradhan, Director General, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Uttarakhand state officials and other senior officials.

The meeting lasted for 45 minutes and it was decided that the concerned agencies will observe water flow in the lake for some time.

"It was decided that agencies will observe water level and if it will increase, further course of action will be decided," a senior official told ANI.

According to sources, the officials also discussed the progress of rescue and relief work.

Last week the DG ITBP visited Chamoli and reviewed the rescue operations. He visited the tunnel where workers have been stuck since February 7.

"After a detailed survey of the lake formed in the upper reaches of Chamoli, ITBP and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) teams returned to Joshimath. The report will be submitted to the administration. Teams of Geological Survey of India and Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology will also reach the spot and ITBP teams will provide them support," ITBP had said.

Search operations and dewatering process continue in the Tapovan barrage area and tunnel respectively, in Chamoli district. A total of 68 bodies have been recovered so far following the glacier burst in Uttarakhand.

A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on February 7 led to massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers which damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)



