U'khand govt postpones Char Dham Yatra till further order

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 29 (ANI): Retracting its late-night decision and complying with the state's High Court order, the Uttarakhand government has now postponed the Char Dham Yatra with immediate effect till further orders.



With this, the proposed Yatra which was scheduled to begin from July 1 stands cancelled.

Despite the Court's order against holding Char Dham yatra this year, the state government had issued a fresh set of COVID guidelines for the pilgrimage and had said the first phase of the yatra would begin from July 1, while the second phase will commence from July 11.

The state High Court on Monday had stayed the state Cabinet's decision permitting Char Dham yatra with a limited number of pilgrims and had also ordered live streaming of Char Dham shrines.

Earlier on June 25, the State Cabinet decided to partially open the Char Dham yatra for locals in limited numbers from July 1. Initially, it was decided, the yatra would be opened for residents of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag districts with a cap on the number of pilgrims to visit the temples daily.

The four pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand are Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri. (ANI)