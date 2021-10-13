  1. Sify.com
  4. Ukraine, EU sign open-skies agreement

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Oct 13th, 2021, 21:00:08hrs
Kiev, Oct 13 (IANS) Ukraine and the European Union signed an open-skies agreement that will establish a joint aviation space, the Ukrainian presidential press service said.

The agreement which was signed on Tuesday, inked at the 23rd Ukraine-EU Summit in Kiev, will open up the air markets of Ukraine and the EU and bolster air safety, air traffic, and environmental protection, the presidential press service said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The open-skies agreement must be ratified by Ukraine and each EU member state to take effect.

--IANS

int/skp/

