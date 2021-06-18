Ukraine extends quarantine till Aug 31

According to the Ministry, a "green" level of quarantine is being established throughout the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kiev, June 18 (IANS) Ukraine has decided to extend quarantine restrictions until August 31 in a further bid to stem the spread of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health announced.

Dining and entertainment venues have been reopened in Ukraine, although citizens still have to wear masks on public transport and during mass events.

The government has proposed allocating an additional 1.4 billion hryvnia ($52 million) to the Covid-19 prevention fund, in particular for purchasing vaccines.

Ukraine has started easing quarantine restrictions at the beginning of summer due to an improvement in the pandemic situation.

As of Friday, 2,227,225 Covid-19 cases and 51,902 deaths have been reported in Ukraine, while 2,145,660 patients have recovered.

