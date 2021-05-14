Ukraine, France sign agreements worth $1.5bn

The signing took place on Thursday during the official visit of French Minister of the Economy, Finance and the Recovery Bruno Le Maire to Kiev, Xinhua news agency reported

Kiev, May 14 (IANS) The governments of Ukraine and France have signed four framework agreements worth over 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion), the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kiev reported.

The agreements provide for the supply of 130 Alstom electric locomotives to Ukraine worth up to 900 million euros with a production localization level of 35 per cent, and the supply of specialized rescue equipment worth up to 300 million euros.

In addition, the two countries intend to implement a project to improve water supply in more than 20 settlements of the Luhansk region and a project to improve water quality in certain districts of Kiev.

The cost of each project is estimated at 70 million euros.

