Ukraine has alternative for security before joining NATO: President

Kiev, June 2 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the security guarantees provided by the European Union and the US could become an alternative to Ukraine's joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the President's press service reported on its official website.

In an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Zelensky on Tuesday said that the European Union and the US should provide security guarantees for the cessation of hostilities in Donbass, reoccupation of the territories lost in recent years, and the solution of the issue of the country's energy security in the event of the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Xinhua news agency reported.