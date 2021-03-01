UK's Prince Philip moved to new hospital to treat infection, pre-existing heart condition

London [UK], March 1 (ANI): UK's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been moved to another hospital for treatment of an infection and observation of a pre-existing heart condition, the Buckingham Palace informed on Monday.



According to CNN, the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on February 17 after feeling unwell. The palace later confirmed that he was being treated for an infection.

It further said that Philip spent two weeks in London's private King Edward VII hospital and now he has been moved to St Bartholomew's Hospital, London, where doctors will continue to treat him for the infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week, CNN reported citing a statement from the royal communications office.

Prince Philip's youngest son, Prince Edward, said that his father was doing "a lot better" and was looking forward to returning home.

"We've had some brilliant and lovely messages from all sorts of people. And we really appreciate that and so does he. I've been passing them on," Edward said.

Philip's grandson, Prince William, previously said his grandfather was doing "ok" and that the hospital staff was keeping an eye on him.

Prince Philip, who turns 100 in June, stepped back from public life in 2017 and has been taken to the hospital several times in recent years. In December 2019, he received hospital treatment for a pre-existing condition. The Duke of Edinburgh also surrendered his driving license in February 2019 after he was involved in a car crash, reported CNN.

It further reported that the Queen and her husband have spent most of the past year at Windsor Castle, outside London, having moved away from Buckingham Palace during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020. In April 2020, the Duke of Edinburgh made a rare public statement, thanking key workers across the UK.

The Queen and Prince Philip both received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021, CNN reported. (ANI)

