UK's Prince Philip transferred to 2nd hospital

According to the statement issued on Monday, Philip was transferred to the St Bartholomew's Hospital, which is also located in central London, to continue treatment for an infection, "as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition", Xinhua news agency reported.

London, March 2 (IANS) The UK's Prince Philip has been transferred to a different hospital for infection treatment and heart condition tests, a Buckingham Palace statement confirmed.

It added that the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh "remains comfortable and is responding to treatment", but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.

The Duke's condition is not related to Covid-19, according to the Buckingham Palace.

He was admitted to the King Edward VII's hospital in London on February 16 as a "precautionary measure" after feeling unwell.

Prince Charles visited his father in the hospital last month and spent about 30 minutes together.

Due to turn 100 on June 10, Philip retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.

He has been staying with his wife Queen Elizabeth II at the Windsor Castle since Covid-19 restrictions were first introduced in the country early last year.

Last month, the Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen and Prince Philip had both received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Members of the Royal Family, including the Queen, have continued with their official duties during the Duke's hospital stay, reports the BBC.

The Queen has unveiled, virtually, a statue of herself for the first time, speaking to officials in Australia from Windsor Castle.

Her other engagements over the past two weeks also included hosting a video call with health officials leading the UK's Covid vaccine rollout, and knighting a royal aide during a private socially-distanced ceremony at Windsor.

