Ulemas to meet on Waseem Rizvi issue

Another meeting of all the Muslim religious leaders has been called on Friday where Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari will address them.

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Muslim religious leaders will hold a meeting on Thursday over former Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi and send a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding his arrest, All India Shia Council spokesperson Maulana Jalal Haider Naqvi told IANS.

All India Imam Organisation chief Imam Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said, "The Quran is written by Allah himself. No one can change it. It is for everybody not only for a particular religion. Those who say that it promotes terrorism should understand that those who read Quran are Ambassadors of peace."

Chairman of Islamic Centre of India Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi said, "Whatever Rizvi said is baseless. Nothing has changed in the Quran in the last 1,400 years. We have full faith in law and are confident that his plea will be rejected."

Rizvi had filed a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking removal of 26 verses from the Quran as they promote terrorism. Soon after he filed the PIL, he landed in the eye of a severe storm within his community.

