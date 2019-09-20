Uma Bharti terms Rahul's jibe on Howdy Modi event as 'jealousy'

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday termed Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Howdy Modi event as 'jealousy', stating that the event will only have positive ramifications for India.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Uma Bharti stated, "Earlier, when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, people abroad only catered to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Now, we have a Prime Minister whose family is the whole of India and he is being hero-worshipped across the world. It is just jealousy."

"The Howdy Modi event in Houston will only have positive ramifications for the country. Rahul Gandhi will only end up calculating how much we spent. Like he lost at Amethi this year, he will also lose at Wayanad in future," Bharti added.On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government slashing corporate tax ahead of his visit to the US and said that the "Howdy Modi" event at Houston is "the world's most expensive event ever at over Rs 1.4 lakh crore".Dismissing the oppositions' criticism of the government over the prevailing economic situation of the country, Uma Bharti stated nobody dies of hunger in the country today and that there are ample employment opportunities in the country."The people of the country need to learn that livelihood does not only mean business or government jobs but also 'self-employment' and the government has created ample opportunities for that. People just need to benefit from it," Bharti added.Speaking on Ganga rejuvenation, Bharti stated that the government's efforts are finally visible on the ground level."The work on sewage treatment plants in Haridwar and Rishikesh is almost complete. Our government's initiatives for rejuvenation of Ganga river are finally visible on the ground," Bharti said. (ANI)