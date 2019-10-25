Uma Bharti urges BJP not to seek Kanda support

Bhopal, Oct 25 (IANS) After independent MLA Gopal Kanda offered his support to BJP in Haryana, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti has urged the party leaderhip not to take his support.

Bharti said that the party should take support from leaders with a clean image.

In a series of tweets, Bharti said, "I have been informed that independent MLA Gopal Kanda has offered his support to us. Gopal Kanda is accused of abetting suicide of a girl, whose mother also committed suicide after failing to get justice. The matter is sub judice. He is out on bail.

"Whether Gopal Kanda is guilty or not, it will be decided after due legal process. However, his election victory doesn't give him a clean chit. There are several factors associated with an election victory. I urge BJP not to forget moral values," she tweeted. "We have a powerful leader like Narendra Modi. Not only our nation but also the world is with Modi ji. He has established a nationalistic force. Make sure we form a government in Haryana, but always remember that we have people with clean image just like our BJP workers," she said. At present, Uma Bharti is on a mission to clean up the Ganga. "I am at the ghats of Ganga. I don't have TV. I am receiving information on my mobile phone. I have been informed that we are forming government in haryana. It's good news," Bharti added. She also congratulated Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis over election results.