Umesh Sinha re-appointed as Deputy Election Commissioner

The appointment will be for further period of one year beyond 30.06.2021 i.e. upto 30.06.2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on usual terms and conditions, it said.

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the term of re-employment of Umesh Sinha as Deputy Election Commissioner on contract basis for a period of one year.

This is not the first time Sinha has got extension as his term as EC was expiring on June 30. Umesh Sinha, a 1986-batch IAS officer (retired) of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has also served as the secretary-general in the commission.

He was given extension in December 2020 for six months, earlier he got one year extension in January 2020.

He was also part of a committee set up by the Election Commission to look into the issue of revising the election expenditure of candidates during campaigning.

--IANS

